Terrie D. (Grossman) Riddle, 63, of Clintonville, passed away on July 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a 2-year battle with cancer.

Terrie was born September 19, 1956 at home in Clay Township, Butler County to the late Lewis L. Grossman and Dorothy (McCandless) Grossman. She was the 18th child in the family.

She was married to Barry Riddle on December 21, 1989 who survives.

Terrie graduated from Moniteau High School in 1974. She attended Barkeyville Methodist Church and was a member of Lakeland Bulldog Club of Pennsylvania.

Terrie had numerous jobs the last being construction with her husband and father in law.

She is survived by her husband, Barry; her daughters, Tina Rivers and Trisha Trojanowski; her son, William Riddle; her sisters Sarah Brown, JoAnn Surrena, Nancy Ferguson, Pearl Schlatz, Connie Reeder and Cindy Marshall; her brothers, Sim, Ronald, Rick, Joe and Butch Grossman; her good friend Carol Ford; and her faithful companion Barney the Bulldog. Terrie is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many other family members.

Terrie is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Tanya Eddy; brothers, Sonny, Buck, and Lon Grossman; and her sisters, Wanda Brown, Donna Hoover, and Irene McQuiston.

Visitation will take place at the Barkeyville United Methodist Church, 5420 Pittsburgh Road, Harrisville PA, 16038 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating alongside Terrie’s brother in law Rev. Rich Marshall.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to a charity of one’s choice.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville PA is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

