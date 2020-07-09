County Auction Items on Display Saturday, Sealed Bids Required by July 24

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County employees will be on hand on Saturday morning, July 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Clarion County River Hill Maintenance Building to let the public review the various vehicles and equipment scheduled for public auction.

The public is being given a chance to determine the value of the goods before the auction.

Sealed bills are due on July 24, 2020, and will be opened on July 28. Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject all bids.

“You can start them up and everything else on Saturday, July 11,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.