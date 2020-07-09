The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

County Auction Items on Display Saturday, Sealed Bids Required by July 24

Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Riverhill BeverageSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County employees will be on hand on Saturday morning, July 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Clarion County River Hill Maintenance Building to let the public review the various vehicles and equipment scheduled for public auction.

The public is being given a chance to determine the value of the goods before the auction.

Sealed bills are due on July 24, 2020, and will be opened on July 28. Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject all bids.

“You can start them up and everything else on Saturday, July 11,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.


