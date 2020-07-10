Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:

Varsity Girls Basketball Coach- Previous experience as a basketball coach preferred.

Part-time Paraprofessional– Must have high school diploma and possess or be able to obtain all required clearances. Preferred, experience working with children and Associates Degree or Highly Qualified Status but would be willing to train the right candidate. Job duties would include but are not limited to Academic Support, Behavior Support and Communication with Teachers and Administration.

Full-Time Custodial position- Requirements for this position are to clean classrooms, operate floor cleaning machinery and other cleaning tasks. Benefits Package including Health , Dental and Vision, Paid Vacation, Sick and Personal Days.

Part-Time Custodial- 25-29 hours per week. Requirements for this position are to clean classrooms, operate floor cleaning machinery and other cleaning tasks.

Substitutes for Food Services and Custodial- Depending on position some night work may be required.

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances. Send Resume’ and letter of interest to Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent, Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Deadline for applications is July 27, 2020.

