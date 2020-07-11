Say What?!: Man Stacks 485 Jenga Blocks in Guinness Record-Breaking Tower

PIMA, Az. – An Arizona man broke a Guinness World Record when he stacked 485 Jenga blocks into a tower with a base of a single block standing vertically.

Tai Star Valianti of Pima initially set the record last year with a tower of 353 blocks, but he broke his own record this year thanks to having plenty of time to practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

