Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mary Zenner’s Death by Chocolate Trifle

It’ll kill your diet, but it’s worth every bite!

Ingredients

1 brownie mix

3 packages instant chocolate pudding OR 3 packages chocolate mousse



1 (8 oz.) cool whip6-8 crushed Health bars

Directions

1. Prepare brownie mix as per instructions and let cool. Crumble the brownies.

2. Prepare pudding or mousse as per instructions.

3. In a Trifle bowl, layer 1/2 of the brownie crumbles, 1/2 of the pudding/mousse, 1/2 crushed Health bars, and finally 1/2 the cool whip.

4. Then, layer again the rest of the brownies, the rest of the pudding/mousse, some of the Heath bars, and the rest of the cool whip.

5. Finish by adding the remaining bit of crushed Heath bars on top. Enjoy!

