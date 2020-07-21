Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mary Zenner’s Death by Chocolate Trifle

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_5909 (1)It’ll kill your diet, but it’s worth every bite!

Ingredients

1 brownie mix
3 packages instant chocolate pudding OR 3 packages chocolate mousse

1 (8 oz.) cool whip
6-8 crushed Health bars

Directions

1. Prepare brownie mix as per instructions and let cool. Crumble the brownies.
2. Prepare pudding or mousse as per instructions.
3. In a Trifle bowl, layer 1/2 of the brownie crumbles, 1/2 of the pudding/mousse, 1/2 crushed Health bars, and finally 1/2 the cool whip.
4. Then, layer again the rest of the brownies, the rest of the pudding/mousse, some of the Heath bars, and the rest of the cool whip.
5. Finish by adding the remaining bit of crushed Heath bars on top. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


