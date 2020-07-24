BREAKING NEWS: Autumn Leaf Festival Plans Move Forward With Fewer Events, Live-Streaming

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry says this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will be scaled down and will include some live-streamed events.

According to a release from the Chamber issued on Friday, July 24, festival organizers have had to make changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like thousands of communities across the United States, organizers of fairs and festivals have been keeping an eye on the ever-changing guidelines when it comes to events,” the release states.

“Many conversations and meetings have been taking place to see what this year’s 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival may look like.”

The release notes that the state restrictions on large gatherings, as well as state road closure limitations and other safety concerns, all affect the planning of the festival.

“We will have a completely different look with approximately 12 activities, but on a much smaller scale. Some will be done through live streaming and some will be in person.”

According to the release, there will be some old events along with some new ones, and a complete list of those events which will be live streamed and those that will take place in person will be finalized by mid-August.

There will also be a commemorative t-shirt and sweatshirt along with the glasses with this year’s official logo but in a very limited quantity. Organizers are also finalizing plans on two new souvenir items.

For more information, check out the Chamber’s website after August 17 at www.clarionpa.com.

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry asks that people continue to support local businesses, small and large, and especially support all of the restaurants who have been cut back to 25 percent capacity.

“Be safe, be strong, wear a mask, practice social distance — we can ALL get through this together!”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.