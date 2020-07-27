Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Shells

You have to try some of Elizabeth Gourley’s delicious Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Shells!

Ingredients

1 12 oz. box of Jumbo shells

2 cups cooked shredded chicken



1/4 teaspoon garlic powderSalt and pepper to taste1 12 oz. bag of frozen broccoli florets (steamed then chopped)1 16 oz. jar of Alfredo sauce1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook the shells until they are al dente (dry and let the cool completely).

-Cook the chicken and shred it, then add the chopped broccoli, garlic powered, salt pepper and chicken into a bowl with a cup of Alfredo sauce.

-Mix it all together.

-Once the shells are cool, stuff them (about a big spoon full) of the broccoli/garlic/salt/pepper/chicken mix.

-Grab a 9×13 pan, grease it, and put a spoon full or two of Alfredo sauce on the bottom of the pan.

-Put the stuffed shells in there, pour the remaining Alfredo sauce on the shells, and sprinkle cheese on there!

-Cook at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes.

-Add or subtract sauce depending on personal preference.

