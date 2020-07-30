Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Certified School Psychologist

Thursday, July 30, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Union School District is accepting applications of candidates for a School Psychologist available at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

This position provides a full range of school psychological services to students in grades K-12+, including evaluations, screening and assessment as well as participating in instructional support team, child support team and multi-disciplinary team meetings to determine a students eligibility for special services and appropriate programming.

The candidate must have expert knowledge of the state and federal regulations governing eligibility for special education services. Applicants must possess a valid PA School Psychologist certification issued by the PA Department of Education.

Applicants who are applying for the position should send the required information to Mr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, 354 Baker Street, Suite #2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Required information: Cover Letter, Resume, PA Standard Application, copy of Certificate, Transcripts, 3 letters of recommendation, Act 34, Act 151, Act 114 and Act 168. All clearances must be within 1 year of the application date.

Applications will be reviewed starting August 7, 2020 but will be accepted until the position has been filled.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.