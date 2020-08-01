Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Release Details on DUI Crash on Route 66 Involving Drugs

Saturday, August 1, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

arrestJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released information on a DUI crash involving drugs that occurred on State Route 66.

Around 7:37 p.m. on July 22, PSP Marienville received a call reporting a single vehicle crash in the area of Forest Recreation, on Bish Lane/Route 66, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

While responding to the scene of the crash. Corporal Owen, of PSP Marienville, observed a vehicle traveling North on Route 66 with a door open, and a traffic stop was conducted on the 2003 Honda Accord Crosstour.

Upon Officer Smith’s arrival at the scene of the crash, the property owner a 55-year-old Marienville man, related the person who crashed had left the scene. The described vehicle matched the vehicle that Corporal Owen was currently conducting a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, the driver, a 34-year-old Emporium woman, was found to be under the influence of drugs.

The name of the driver was not released.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Saturday, August 1, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.