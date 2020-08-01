State Police Release Details on DUI Crash on Route 66 Involving Drugs

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released information on a DUI crash involving drugs that occurred on State Route 66.

Around 7:37 p.m. on July 22, PSP Marienville received a call reporting a single vehicle crash in the area of Forest Recreation, on Bish Lane/Route 66, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

While responding to the scene of the crash. Corporal Owen, of PSP Marienville, observed a vehicle traveling North on Route 66 with a door open, and a traffic stop was conducted on the 2003 Honda Accord Crosstour.

Upon Officer Smith’s arrival at the scene of the crash, the property owner a 55-year-old Marienville man, related the person who crashed had left the scene. The described vehicle matched the vehicle that Corporal Owen was currently conducting a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, the driver, a 34-year-old Emporium woman, was found to be under the influence of drugs.

The name of the driver was not released.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

