State Police Report Sexual Assaults in Area

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating three reported incidents of sexual assault in Clarion County.

Indecent Assault in Monroe Township

A report of suspected child abuse/indecent assault was recently received by the Clarion Crime Unit.

According to Trooper Berggren, the victim is a three-year-old Clarion girl.

The incident occurred on South 2nd Avenue, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, during the time period of July 11, 2020, to July 19, 2020, police say.

The investigation continues.

Sexual Assault in Porter Township

State Police in Clarion began an investigation on July 28 regarding a reported sexual assault of a known 11-year-old girl, according to Trooper Bauer.

The incident(s) occurred during the time period of July 22, 2019, to July 22, 2020, at a location on Saint Charles Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sexual Assault in Richland Township

On July 28, PSP Clarion began an investigation of a sexual assault/rape reported by the victim to have occurred over the time span of several years, according to Trooper Bauer.

The incident(s) occurred on State Route 58, in Richland Township, Clarion County, police say.

The victim is a 26-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.