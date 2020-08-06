Featured Local Job: Full-time Cook Needed

Vince’s Tavern in Leeper has an immediate opening for a full-time cook.

Weekend hours and nights are mandatory.

Apply in person at Vince’s Tavern, 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA.

