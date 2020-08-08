Child Life-Flighted Following Golf Cart Vs. Car Collision in Sligo

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – According to Clarion-based State Police, a child was life-flighted from the scene of a golf cart versus car crash in Sligo Borough on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, on State Route 58, at the intersection of Front Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, involving 78-year-old Elsie J. Ritts, of Sligo, and 40-year-old Michael P. Bellefield, of Clarion.

According to police, a 1996 Yamaha G16 golf cart, operated by Ritts, was traveling south on Main Street, Sligo Borough. Upon reaching the intersection of Main Street and Front Street, the golf cart stopped at the stop sign; however, it failed to yield to oncoming traffic. As a result, the golf cart struck a Buick LaCrosse driven by Bellefield.

A 12-year-old female passenger in the golf cart suffered injuries of unknown severity and was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital.

Ritts and an eight-year-old female passenger were not injured.

None of the occupants of the golf cart were using seat belts.

Bellefield was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.