Clarion Man Accused of Forging Payroll Check Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man waived his hearing on Wednesday on criminal charges for reportedly forging a payroll check from his former employer.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 49-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong were waived for court on Wednesday, August 5:

– Forgery – Alter Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Armstrong remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a theft reported late last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a known business in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, on November 19, 2019, for a report of a theft.

A known victim informed police he had conducted a payroll audit and discovered that Jesse Lee Armstrong had forged the victim’s signature onto a fraudulent paycheck, in the amount of $963.68, then deposited the check into his account, the complaint states.

The victim told police the check was created and deposited after Armstrong’s employment was terminated. The victim also showed police the business payroll check register, which had a list of all of the valid paychecks the business had paid to its employees. The check with the number on the check Armstrong had cashed was paid to a current employee, and not Armstrong, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to Armstrong regarding the allegations, and he admitted to forging the check, according to the complaint.

Armstrong was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

