Rimersburg Man Charged With Punching Woman in Face During Violent Domestic Assault Sentenced to Probation

Sunday, August 9, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-1238036CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man charged with punching a woman in the face during a reportedly violent domestic incident was sentenced in court last week to probation.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, August 5, sentenced 24-year-old Toby Allan Weckerly to 18 months of probation on a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Weckerly was also ordered to perform 25 hours of community service and to have no contact with the victim.

Weckerly entered a guilty plea on the above charge on July 1.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2
– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late January in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

Clarion-based State Police received a call around 10:32 p.m. on Friday, January 31, regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The caller reported that Toby Allan Weckerly had “laid hands” on her and said she needed police to get to the residence immediately. The victim also said Weckerly had broken multiple items inside the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the scene, Weckerly actively resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground, where he continued to resist, the complaint states.

The victim was then interviewed and stated that she and Weckerly had been drinking at a local bar, and after they returned home, Weckerly became violent and began making accusations against her. She told police that Weckerly punched her in the face twice with a closed fist, once by her right eye and once in the right lower jaw, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes Trooper Allison observed redness to the victim’s right eye and cheek.

Weckerly caused extensive damage to multiple inside doors, drywall, and the exterior storm door of the residence, which he does not own. The damage is estimated at over $1,000.00, according to the complaint.

Weckerly was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 1.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

