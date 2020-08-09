State Police Calls: Harassment, Animal Cruelty, Theft by Deception

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Knox Township

Around 11:19 p.m. on August 4, two known individuals – a 34-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both of Lucinda – engaged in a physical altercation at a location on State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Harassment charges will be filed in District Court 18-3-02.

The names of the accused were not released.

Animal Cruelty in Clarion Township

Around 7:36 p.m. on August 4, known complainants called PSP Clarion to report animal cruelty.

PSP responded to the complainants’ address on Mays Road, in Clarion Township, where a video was shown of the cruelty toward the dog.

After reviewing the video, 78-year-old Linda Culbertson, of Clarion, was cited for animal cruelty and failure to contain the dog on her property.

Charges were filed at District Magistrate office 18-3-01.

Theft by Deception in Beaver Township

Around 11:00 a.m. on July 31, a known individual reportedly took two Yorkshire Terriers from a family on Attleberger Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, without making payment for the dogs.

Police say the accused made payment for the dogs through Cash App the following day.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.