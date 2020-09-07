Betty Lou (Clark/Hipwell) Gordon of Palm Bay, Florida, and formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully last Thursday night, September 3, 2020.

She was born March 14, 1925, in Oil City and was the daughter of the late Eugene Alvin Clark and the late Ella Eunice Barger.

Betty was previously married to Fredrick A. Hipwell and later to Eugene N. Gordon. Both are deceased.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School and later had additional business training. She was an office manager at Sears Roebuck and Company for 24 years before retiring in 1981.

Betty enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, knitting, gardening, and her pet dogs over the years.

She was a life long member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City and served the church in many capacities during her lifetime.

All of her 3 brothers and 3 sisters have preceded her in death. One son, Daniel Hipwell, also passed away in 1963.

She is survived by sons, David Hipwell and his wife, Chin, of San Diego, CA. and Rev. Ronald Hipwell and his wife Bonnie of Palm Bay, FL.; stepsons, David Gordon and his wife Holly of Jacksonville, FL., Joel Gordon and his wife Myrna of Butler, PA., and Timothy Gordon of Butler, PA.

And, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The grandchildren are Andrew (Cherie), Stephanie (Lyman), Ryan, Daniel, Lindsey (Bill), Kirby, Kayla, Jacob, Tim (Jessica), and Jenny (Dave). The great-grandchildren are Sebastian, Colin, Adriana, Kasmira, Makenna, Caleb, Harli, Layni, Sydney, Avery, Ella, Cullen, Gavin, and Julian.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, at Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave, Oil City, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Byron Myers officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested to make memorial donations to Grace United Methodist Church of Oil City.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

