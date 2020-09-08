William L. Frantz, Jr, 39 of Timblin, passed away at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born in Punxsutawney on June 01, 1981 the son of William L. Frantz, Sr. and Amy Elizabeth (George) Frantz. He is survived by his parents, William L. Frantz Sr. and wife Donna of Punxsutawney and Amy E. Yeager and husband Richard of Big Run.

Bill was 1999 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 2015 graduate of Penn State University.

On June 6, 2015 he married Danielle Lynn Butler. The two had a tremendous love for one another and were inseparable. She survives and resides in Timblin. He was a devoted father to his only daughter, Jezabel Clarice Frantz.

Bill and Danielle owned and operated “Wild Bill’s Farm Stand” which is located next to Nomadic Trading. He worked hard to build his business and had the opportunity to meet many people over the years while selling fruits and vegetables. His personality was “Larger than Life” and he will surely be remembered by anyone who met him. He had a huge and caring heart for others and he was a great friend to many.

Bill was always true to himself, he really didn’t care what others thought of him, he always said to believe in yourself and “do what makes you happy.”

Bill was a bodybuilder and previously toured the American Professional Wrestling circuit for years, he was known as “The Snakeman Deven Michaels” in the ring. He loved the excitement of the event and enjoyed the spotlight as a great wrestler and crowd pleaser. Being a wrestler was a dream from the time he was young, and it became his goal to one day be a hero to someone and an inspiration to everyone that has a dream to fulfill.

In addition to his wife Danielle and daughter Jezabel, he is survived by his parents and their spouses; and his best friend Andy Horner.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 and from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe. Interment will follow at Bowers Cemetery, Gaskill Township.

