Driver Seriously Injured in Route 66 Crash

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Butler County man was seriously injured in a crash in northern Clarion County on Monday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Monday, September 7, on Route 66 just north of Tylersburg Road, in Farmington Township.

Police say 66-year-old Robert D. Shaffer, of Butler, was operating a 2007 Honda CRV, traveling south on Route 66, when he traveled off of the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

Shaffer suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company and Snyder’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Shaffer was cited for a traffic violation.


