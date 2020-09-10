Police Seeking Suspect Vehicle in Emlenton Hit-and-Run Crash

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Emlenton on Tuesday.

Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 513 Main Street in Emlenton Borough around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

Police say the vehicle responsible for the crash is believed to be a gray Ford Fusion model year 2013-2015 with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

