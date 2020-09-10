Thomas Joseph Smerkar, 77, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born on October 21, 1942 in Marble he was the son of Robert J. and Virginia Weaver Smerkar.

Tom as a graduate of North Clarion High School. On September 23, 2000 Tom was married to Vicki Witmer who survives.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Tom became a licensed insurance agent after his time in the Army and started out working for American General Life and. He started his own insurance agency and had been in business for more than 30 years.

In his spare time Tom enjoyed hunting, golfing, working around his property on his John Deere tractor and also taking his dog Enzo for rides on his Kubota. He also enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed teasing the ones he loved the most and was a terrific story teller. He also enjoyed cooking and canning.

He was a member of the Fryburg Sportsmans Club and he was also a member of the NRA.

Tom also served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1969.

Tom is survived by his wife Vicki, his daughter Angie Boocks and her husband Denny of Venus, stepdaughter Mary Lou Cowen of Land of Lakes FL, Stepson Carl Faub and fiance Rachel of Aiken SC, stepson Eric Faub Natrona Heights, and stepson Jason Faub of Cranberry Twp. Grandchilren surviving include Kyle Boocks of Venus, Brandon Boocks of Venus, Coleman Faub of Fox Chapel, and also special family members Caroline Faub, Wendy Faub, and Sandy Faub. Siblings Surviving include Leota Lauer, Becky Kaye and husband Bill, Bonnie Yeaney, Dave Smerkar and wife Jan and sister-in-law Mary Smerkar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Robert Smerkar Jr., and brother-in-laws John Flemming and Jim Yeaney.

As per his request there will be no public visitation.

Memorials in Tom’s honor may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.