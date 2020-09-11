Russell L. Miller, Jr., 73, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 18, 1947, in Clarion, son of the late Russell L. Miller, Sr. and Hazel F. Neely Miller.

Russ married the love of his life, Stella J. Montana, on July 13, 1985, who survives.

He served proudly in the United States Army for four years.

Russ worked as a truck driver for 40 years, retiring in 2019.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Russ loved to read, play cards and chess, and watch NASCAR on tv.

He especially loved to go to camp with his hunting buddies and spend time with his family.

Russ is survived by his loving wife: Stella, of 35 years; their four children: Eric Bish and his wife, Marjie, of New Hampshire, Heather McHenry of Clarion, Ian Miller, and Shannon Miller Kahle; nine grandchildren; his five siblings: Faye Chandler and her husband, Jerry, of Alabama, Doris Moore and her husband, Darrell, of Clarion, Robert Miller and his friend, Sharon Aufenault, of Rhode Island, Randy Miller and his wife, Debbie, of Tennessee, and Leanna Day; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother: Vernon Miller; and an infant sister: Cheryl Miller.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in the church with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is required in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Entombment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Russell’s name to The ALS Association.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

