State Police Calls: DUIs, Theft, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 10:34 p.m. on September 5, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 GMC Sierra for multiple violations.

Police say during the stop, the driver, identified as a 38-year-old Clarion man, demonstrated multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI in Limestone Township

Around 12:20 a.m. on September 6, a traffic stop was conducted on Palmer Drive near State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say during the stop, it was found the driver, identified as a 20-year-old New Bethlehem man, was impaired by a controlled substance. The driver was then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a Fedex package from a location on Robinwood Drive that allegedly occurred on August 31.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Ashland Township

Around 5:45 a.m. on September 6, an incident of alleged domestic violence was reported to Clarion-based State Police at a location on U.S. 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a verbal argument turned physical and a known 27-year-old female victim from Knox was allegedly struck by her boyfriend, a known 27-year-old Knox man, before he fled the scene.

The name of the accused was not released.

