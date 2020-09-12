Explore TV: Punxsutawney at Central Clarion (Airtime 6:30 p.m.)

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snickerdoodles

Saturday, September 12, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Snickerdoodles have the classic cinnamon and sugar flavor that you will surely love!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 large egg, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Cream butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy; beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and cream of tartar; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-In a small bowl, mix cinnamon and remaining sugar. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; roll in cinnamon sugar. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


