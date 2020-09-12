Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles have the classic cinnamon and sugar flavor that you will surely love!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided



1 large egg, room temperature1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Cream butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy; beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and cream of tartar; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-In a small bowl, mix cinnamon and remaining sugar. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; roll in cinnamon sugar. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

