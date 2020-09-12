 

Shirley J. Harper

Saturday, September 12, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f5bc86c71413 (1)Shirley J. Harper, 84, of Oil City, PA. died Sept. 10, 2020.

Born Oct. 10, 1935, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Charles E. & Jennie E. Baum Stahlman.

Shirley was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on July 4, 1955, to James Monroe Harper and he preceded her in death.

A Homemaker, Shirley had worked as an elevator operator in the I.O.O.F. Building and as a breadmaker at the Villa Italia for many years.

Shirley was an active member of the Oil City Salvation Army, being a member of the Home League and active as a Sunday School Teacher and Sunbeam Leader.

She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Senior Center.

She is survived by 6 children and their spouses, Becky & Edward Holmberg of Batavia, OH; Philip Harper & his wife Laura of Oil City, PA; Laura Lyle & her husband Tom of Boston, MA; James M. Harper Jr. & his wife Mary of Reading, PA; Stella Holloway & her husband Brent of Sugarland, TX; and David Harper & his wife Patti of Sarasota, FL. 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren also survive. Shirley is also survived by her brothe, Russell Stahlman of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters, Ida Downing, Genevieve Moore, Lorraine McCauley, Albert Stahlman, Charles Stahlman, Claire Stahlman and Paul Stahlman.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Oil City Salvation Army.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army.


