Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lori Luton’s Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Wait until you taste a bite of Lori’s luscious carrot cake!

Ingredients

CAKE:

2 cups flour



2 cups sugar2 teaspoons baking soda3 teaspoons cinnamon1 teaspoon salt4 eggs, beaten1 1/2 cups oil3 cups grated carrots

FROSTING:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups powdered sugar

Directions

1. Mix the dry ingredients together, add the beaten eggs and oil, mix well. Stir in grated carrots. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes and turn out of round pans, cool completely.

2. Cream together cream cheese and butter, add vanilla, then mix. Add the powdered sugar a little at a time, mix until creamy.

3. Put frosting on the top of the bottom layer, place second layer on top, frost top sides of cake. Enjoy!

