Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lori Luton’s Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
Wait until you taste a bite of Lori’s luscious carrot cake!
Ingredients
CAKE:
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
3 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
4 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups oil
3 cups grated carrots
FROSTING:
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar
Directions
1. Mix the dry ingredients together, add the beaten eggs and oil, mix well. Stir in grated carrots. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes and turn out of round pans, cool completely.
2. Cream together cream cheese and butter, add vanilla, then mix. Add the powdered sugar a little at a time, mix until creamy.
3. Put frosting on the top of the bottom layer, place second layer on top, frost top sides of cake. Enjoy!
