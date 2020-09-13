 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lori Luton’s Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

unnamed (1) (1)Wait until you taste a bite of Lori’s luscious carrot cake!

Ingredients

CAKE:
2 cups flour

2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
3 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
4 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups oil
3 cups grated carrots

FROSTING:
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar

Directions

1. Mix the dry ingredients together, add the beaten eggs and oil, mix well. Stir in grated carrots. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes and turn out of round pans, cool completely.

2. Cream together cream cheese and butter, add vanilla, then mix. Add the powdered sugar a little at a time, mix until creamy.

3. Put frosting on the top of the bottom layer, place second layer on top, frost top sides of cake. Enjoy!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

