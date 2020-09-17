 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police: Employee Stole Over $3K from Brookville Burger King

Thursday, September 17, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newBROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending after an investigation that discovered an employee stole over $3,000 from the Burger King in Brookville.

On September 10, the Director of Operations at Burger King in Brookville brought evidence to the Brookville Borough Police related to a theft from the business by an employee.

According to police, a subsequent investigation discovered that an employee stole over $3,000.00 in cash from the business between August 5 and September 8.

Police say third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

The name of the suspect has not been released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.