Police: Employee Stole Over $3K from Brookville Burger King

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending after an investigation that discovered an employee stole over $3,000 from the Burger King in Brookville.

On September 10, the Director of Operations at Burger King in Brookville brought evidence to the Brookville Borough Police related to a theft from the business by an employee.

According to police, a subsequent investigation discovered that an employee stole over $3,000.00 in cash from the business between August 5 and September 8.

Police say third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.