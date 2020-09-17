SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Golf Scramble to Benefit VARHA
Thursday, September 17, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Please join Wanango Country Club on Monday, September 28th, for a Golf Scramble.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA).
- 9:30 a.m. – Registration
- 10:30 a.m. – Shotgun Start
Following golf they will have a cookout on the porch; indoor and outdoor seating will be available.
$400.00/team (includes greens fees, cart, dinner, & prizes)
Make check payable to Wanango Country Club
There will be a men’s division, a women’s division, and a mixed division. Payouts for the top two teams in each division. (Payouts will be based on the number of entries.)
You can register by calling the Pro Shop at 814.676.8133 option #1.
