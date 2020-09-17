 

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Golf Scramble to Benefit VARHA

Thursday, September 17, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-gold-scrambleRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Please join Wanango Country Club on Monday, September 28th, for a Golf Scramble.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA).

  • 9:30 a.m. – Registration
  • 10:30 a.m. – Shotgun Start

Following golf they will have a cookout on the porch; indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

$400.00/team (includes greens fees, cart, dinner, & prizes)
Make check payable to Wanango Country Club

There will be a men’s division, a women’s division, and a mixed division. Payouts for the top two teams in each division. (Payouts will be based on the number of entries.)

You can register by calling the Pro Shop at 814.676.8133 option #1.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
