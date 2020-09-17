Toby J. Aikins, 79, of Shade Tree Lane Franklin, PA, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home.

Born October 8, 1940 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Andrew M. & Zelma A. Gesin Evans.

Toby graduated from Oil City High School and the Oil City School of Nursing. She had worked as a Registered Nurse at the Oil City and Franklin Hospitals and retired from Polk Center.

Toby was a member of the Fox Street Church of God. A life member of the Oil City School of Nursing Alumni, she was also a member of the Franklin Gardeners.

Toby enjoyed quilting, was a seamstress and gardener as well as an avid book reader.

She was married in Oil City on June 24, 1961 to Raymond A . Aikins and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Raymond A. Aikins Jr. of New Castle and David Aikins & his wife Amy of Glenshaw; two grandchildren, Christian and Elijah Aikins; and by one sister, Janet L. Boland & her husband Daniel of Loveland, CO.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the Reinsel funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Fox Street Church of God with Pastor Chad Troup and Pastor Lonnie Wolford Presiding. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Fox Street Church of God.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Because of Covid 19, all visitors are asked to wear a mask when visiting the funeral home.

