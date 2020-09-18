Central Clarion Hosts Brookville on the Explore TV Game of the Week

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight as Central Clarion Wildcats host the Brookville Raiders and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

In a battle between two teams with championship aspirations, the Brookville Raiders (1-0) take on the Central Clarion Wildcats (1-0) in the Explore Clarion Game of the Week. Brookville is coming off a quality win against DuBois where quarterback Jack Krug threw for 383 yards. The Raiders’ strong passing attack coupled with their ability to profit off of DuBois’ mistakes guided them to victory. Central Clarion defeated Punxsutawney in a game defined by big offensive plays. Quarterback Cal German threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns, and his top receiver Ethan Burford snagged five catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

One Thing to Watch: Few teams possess a complete playmaker like Jack Krug, and Central Clarion will need to limit his impact if they hope to emerge victorious. Will the Central Clarion pass rush find its mark? Or will Brookville successfully spread the field, crippling Central Clarion’s defense with quick offensive decision making?

