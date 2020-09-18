Robert W. Klawuhn, 85, of Oil City, PA, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Arista Care in Meadville after an extended illness.

Born November 17, 1934 in Ridgway, PA, he was the son of the late William J. & Johanna Mae Loeffer Klawuhn.

Robert graduated from Ridgway High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. serving during the Korean War.He was married in 1967 to the former Rebecca L. Woodford and she survives.

Robert was a carpenter for many years and also was a truck driver. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed bowling and his beloved cats and dogs Hooch, Snapper, TG and Snots.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, LeAnn Bowser & her husband David Sr. of Strattanville, Curt W. Klawuhn & his wife Tina of Limestone, Troy W. Klawuhn of WV, June E. Klawuhn Whitmer & her husband Hilton of Rocky Grove, Dirk E. Klawuhn of Brockway, Robyn L. Vogan and her significant other Philip Harper of Oil City, and one son-in-law, Nathan Vogan.

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Alicia Woodford Baker & her husband Jason, Candice Bowser, David Bowser II, Myranda Klawuhn Giesler & her husband Dillion, Tommy Klawuhn, Stephanie Klawuhn, Zoe Klawuhn, Bryce Klawuhn, Caden Klawuhn, Carlyn Klawuhn, Rebecca Standish & her husband Jacob, Christian Whitmer, Madyson Whitmer, Sean Vogan, Jacob Vogan Mia- Marie Vogan and Hayden Harper, as well as nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Wayne Klawuhn and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother William and five sisters Patricia, June, Ruth, Mary and Betsy.

A Memorial service will be held on Monday September 21 in the Reinsel Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Elliston, Presiding. Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

