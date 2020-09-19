 

Kaye Jardin

Saturday, September 19, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Kaye-Jardin (1)Kaye Jardin, 77, of Titusville, passed away on Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at her residence.

Kaye was born on February 18, 1943, in Titusville to the late Leroy A. and Donna (Freeman) Williams. She married Richard Jardin on June 22, 1987.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1961.

Kaye was formerly employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel and Robinson’s Wallcoverings. She and her husband were co-founders of Precision Profiles in Titusville from 1994 to 2007. The two of them then bought Benjamins Roadhouse in Franklin and have operated the establishment for the past 11 years.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles and trike with her husband through 49 states and Canada. She also enjoyed being around people and was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins’.

Kaye is survived by her husband Richard of Titusville; 3 children, Kimberly Jardin of Vietnam, Beverly Jardin of CA, Jamie Jardin and wife Kimberly of Harborcreek; a goddaughter, Lori Lee of Franklin; grandchildren, Evan, Madison Kaye, Alex, Izzy, Emmy, Dawson Smith and Rook Lee; a great-granddaughter, Orian; a brother, Lee “Chip” Williams and wife Theresa of Corry; a nephew, Ryan Williams and wife Andrea of Corry; and a niece, Adrienne Williams Beimel and husband Jesse of Kersey.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Monday from 5 to 8 pm.

A private interment is being conducted for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences for the family can be sent at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


