Plea Hearing for Area Man Accused of Selling Meth to CNET Informant Set for Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a CNET confidential informant is due in plea court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 25-year-old Jeffrey Alan Dolby, of Oil City, is scheduled to stand for plea court in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor



– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Dolby is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a controlled purchase made under CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) surveillance in March 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:55 p.m. on March 19, Trooper Needham, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, was in contact with a confidential informant (C.I.) who indicated Jeffrey Alan Dolby would sell him two grams of methamphetamine for $200.00 and said they would meet at the Walmart store in Clarion.

The complaint notes that Detective William Peck of CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) conducted surveillance from a nearby location.

Around 7:30 p.m., the C.I. arrived and messaged Dolby. Trooper Needham then located Dolby’s vehicle, a maroon Chevrolet Lumina, and parked next to him.

According to the complaint, Trooper Needham identified Dolby, who was seated in the driver’s seat, based on his J-Net photo. The C.I. then got out of Trooper Needham’s vehicle and got into Dolby’s vehicle, and Trooper Needham contacted Detective Peck to drive by Dolby’s vehicle and get the registration, which came back in Dolby’s name.

After approximately ten minutes, Dolby pulled out and traveled to another nearby parking lot. At approximately 7:45 p.m., the C.I. contacted Trooper Needham and asked to be picked up at the nearby parking lot. The C.I. then turned over a cigarette pack containing what appeared to be approximately two grams of crystal meth.

The substance was later NIK tested at the Clarion-based State Police barracks and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Dolby was arraigned at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.