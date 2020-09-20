Destination Clarion Downtown: Familiar Vendors Coming to Town During mALF

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Although the main activities for the 67th Autumn Leaf Festival may have moved to Monroe Township, a mini Autumn Leaf Festival (mALF) is in the works for downtown Clarion.

Jim Crooks, a member of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee, told exploreClarion.com that Chelsea and Alexander George, of Mechanistic Brewing, first came up with the idea for mALF.

“In the spirit of Autumn Leaf, we wanted to come up with something….” Crooks explained.

“We understand the borough’s position, but this is the 67th consecutive year (for ALF), and it’s important that we continue this even though it’s local and it’s not going to be the same.”

According to Crooks, the possibility was discussed at a Destination Clarion Downtown committee meeting, and plans for mALF then began moving forward.

For those who were disappointed about missing out on some of the long-time, familiar concession stands at the Autumn Leaf Festival, the news is all good.

The Destination Clarion Downtown committee has the following vendors scheduled for mALF:

– Molinar’s Concessions, with their well-known cinnamon rolls and elephant ears, will be setting up in the back parking lot at F.L. Crooks & Co. on Main Street and will be open from Thursday, October 1, through Sunday, October 4.

– JAM’s Concessions, with its popular bread bowl pasta and Poor Man’s Caramel Apples, will be setting up in the back parking lot of Clarion River Brewing Company and will be open on Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3.

– Mechanistic Brewing will have the beloved Knights of Columbus hot sausage sandwiches available from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3. The brewery has plans to bring in several local craft booths.

“This is still fluid,” Crooks noted.

The plans are still in early stages, and the committee is still working to identify other concessions stands that might want to come to Clarion, as well as other businesses that want to play host to stands.

“I don’t want to say too much more until I make other matches.”

Another thing in the works is mALF Pong, a game that will be hosted at several local businesses.

Crooks said the game will be similar to beer pong, but each glass will represent a prize that the player can win by sinking a ball into the glass. The prizes will include the popular commemorative ALF glasses, monetary prizes, and other items. There is no cost to play, but they will be accepting donations, all of which will go toward more Christmas decorations for the downtown area.

At this point, McDonald’s, Clarion River Brewing Company, F.L. Crooks & Co., George’s Barbershop, Mechanistic Brewing, and Husted’s Plumbing and Heating will be hosting mALF Pong.

“We’re still working out all of the details.”

The Destination Clarion Downtown committee will be selling special mALF t-shirts at businesses downtown. The high-quality shirts will be available in three colors: purple, red, and blue, with a special mALF design by local artist Karl Jacobson. The cost is $22.00 each, according to Crooks.

The t-shirts will be visible to anyone who visits either of the McDonald’s locations in Clarion during mALF, as well. Owner Gene Pushcash has already ordered 90 shirts to give to all of the employees at both of the Clarion McDonald’s locations to wearing during mALF.

All of the proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go to the purchase of additional Christmas decorations for downtown Clarion.

The mALF organizers are asking those who attend the event to wear face masks and to socially distance, for safety’s sake, according to Crooks.

“We don’t want anyone to get sick from this.”

Despite all of the difficulties and changes, it all comes down to creating something special for the people of our area while supporting local businesses, Crooks added.

“We’re really trying, and we’re excited. There will still be things for Autumn Leaf Festival at the mall, but it belongs downtown, and we’re trying to bring it there as much as we can.”

