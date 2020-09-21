 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kathy Bauer’s Texas Sheet Cake

Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-6797Kathy’s Texas Sheet Cake is indescribable!

Ingredients

CAKE:
2 cups flour

2 cups sugar
1/4 tsp salt
4 tbsp cocoa
2 sticks butter
1 cup water (boiling)
2 whole eggs(beaten)
1/2 cup milk
1 tsp baking soda
1 1/2 tsp vanilla

FROSTING:
3 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 stick butter
4 tbsp cocoa
6 tbsp milk
1 tsp vanilla
Crushed pecans (optional)

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Melt the butter in a saucepan and the add the cocoa to it. Stir together until mixed evenly. Add boiling water, and allow for the mixture to boil for 30 seconds before turning off the heat.

2. Pour the mixture over top of the flour mixture and stir lightly to cool.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together the milk, beaten eggs, baking soda, and vanilla. Add this to the the other bowl of flour and butter ingredients.

4. Pour the batter into an 18 x 13 sheet cake pan.

5. Bake for approximately 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.

6. For the icing, melt butter into a saucepan. Add in the cocoa. Combine the ingredients evenly before turning off the heat.

7. Put the milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar into the mixture. Stir. Add crushed pecans or nuts if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

