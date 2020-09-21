Dr. Robert W. Flinchbaugh, 85, of Franklin, PA, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020.

Born in Franklin PA on June 20, 1935, the son of the late Paul W. and Myrna Young Flinchbaugh.

Robert graduated Oil City High School, class of 1954, where he played trombone in the marching band, was the student conductor of the acapella choir and led the Bobby Williams Swing Band at the YMCA dances. In addition, Robert loved marching with his father in the American Legion Band.

Robert went on to earn a Bachelor of Music Education from Capital University in Columbus Ohio as well as his Master’s Degree and Doctorate of Education from Ohio State University in 1970.

This academic training enabled Robert to excel first as a music teacher, then as a high school principal and superintendent, as well as a college professor and Dean.

In 1974, Robert co-founded Shawnee State Community College in Portsmouth, Ohio and became the school’s first president. Robert finished his esteemed career as a Professor of advanced administration programs at the University of Cincinnati.

Robert is the author of two books: Pure Water is Life and The 21st Century Board of Education.

In retirement, Robert and his loving wife Sandy, returned to their hometown of Oil City and now reside in Franklin.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 37 years, Gerie Paulie Flinchbaugh, his son Doc and his sister Norma Flinchbaugh Schoch.

Robert is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sandra Smith Flinchbaugh, her sons James, Dan and Sean McLaughlin. In addition, Robert’s daughter Teri Smart (Michael) of Louisville KY, his son Paul (Veronica) of Burbank CA, his daughter-in-law Lisa LaScalea Flinchbaugh of Cincinnati OH and seven grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Henry, of Victory Heights United Brethren Church presiding. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Venango County VNA Hospice Foundation or to the Cleveland Clinic.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

