Police: Man Kicks in Door of Clarion Township Home, Punches His Father in Chest

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Punxsutawney man who allegedly kicked in the door of a Clarion Township residence and then punched his father in the chest.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joseph Obdiah Fleming III.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:38 p.m. on September 15, Joseph Obdiah Fleming III went to a known victim’s residence in Clarion Township and knocked on the front door, which was locked with a bolt latch. When no one answered, Fleming allegedly kicked in the front door, causing damage to the door and the latch.

Fleming gained entry to the residence, then spoke to a known man and asked where his (Fleming’s) father was. He then proceeded to his father’s bedroom and allegedly began an argument with him about why he only received $20.00 while he was in jail, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Fleming punched his father in the chest and fled the scene once 9-1-1 was called.

Fleming’s father and the known man reported they told Fleming to leave and that he was not welcome there. The known man also told police that Fleming appeared to be intoxicated, the complaint notes.

The total property damage from the incident is estimated at $50.00, according to the complaint.

Fleming was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 12:48 p.m. on September 16, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on September 17, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on September 29, with Judge Quinn presiding.

