Area Woman Injured in Crash Chosen as Beneficiary of Annual Memorial Ride

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman who was injured in a serious car crash has been chosen as the beneficiary of the annual Cheyenne Snyder and Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride.

(Pictured: Brandy Dorn and her children)

Brandy Dorn, of Reynoldsville, is the beneficiary of the 4th Annual Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 27.

Brandy was seriously injured in a car crash on October 7, 2019. Since the crash, she has undergone multiple surgeries and has faced other health complications as a result of both the crash and the surgeries.

She is currently residing in an assisted living facility, while her children remain in the care of her parents and her husband.

Although Brandy’s family would like to bring her home, her parents’ house requires some fairly extensive renovations to meet her needs.

They are in need of approximately $1,200.00 to widen their entry door, as well as additional funds to fix a retaining wall and to make improvements to the upper level of the residence.

The family is also in need of funds to help pay for additional home care after Brandy returns home.

All of the proceeds from this year’s Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride will go to Brandy’s family to help with these expenses.

Registration for the event is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Infusion Nightclub located at 518 Main Street in Clarion.

The ride is free. The pig roast after the ride is $10.00 per person.

The ride will begin at Infusion Nightclub. The first stop is at Cousin Basils Restaurant, of Clarington, the second stop is at the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar, in Reynoldsville, the third stop is at the Camouflage Inn, in Stump Creek, and the fourth stop is at Diddy’s Bar, in New Bethlehem. The ride will then end back at Infusion Nightclub, where the pig roast will take place.

The Annual Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride is held each year in memory of the late Cheyenne Nicole Snyder and her late daughter Dixie Pacsai, who were the victims of a deadly crash on Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, on September 25, 2016.

Twenty-four year old Cheyenne Snyder, of Tionesta, died on-scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Dixie Pacsai died on Saturday, October 1, 2016, due to complications from an upper-body injury sustained during the accident.

Ron Pacsai, also of Tionesta, suffered severe injuries in the crash and has received extensive treatment. He later began organizing the memorial ride in honor of Cheyenne Nicole, his late fiancée, and their daughter, Dixie.

