Mrs. Phyllis B. Dunn, 90, formerly of Titusville passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Mrs. Dunn was born on December 6, 1929, in Plumer to the late Ferris and Burdetta (Irwin) Baker. She married John M. Dunn III on June 25, 1949. Mr. Dunn preceded her in death on March 30, 1980.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1947.

Phyllis and John owned and operated Dunn Stationery in Titusville for many years. She also opened an antique garage called The Warehouse and later became a real estate agent for Stephen’s Real Estate.

She was a member of St. Walburga Church where she also served on various committees and boards. She was always busy organizing many of herTHS class reunions and events for the Southwest Twp. Community.

Phyllis is survived by three daughters, Carol Steinbuhler and husband J.J. of Ellicottville, NY, Joan Kocan of Meadville and Gary Baker of Conneaut Lake, Jane Brady and husband Mike of Avon Lake, OH; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, a brother, David Baker of Titusville; a sister, Frances “Sarah” Chappel of Titusville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, John M. Dunn IV; three brothers and two sisters.

A private funeral service is being conducted for the family with Fr. Walter E. Packard, officiating. Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA 505 W. Walnut St., Titusville, PA 16354 or to Benson Memorial Library 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.