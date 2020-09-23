 

Police Investigating Theft of Toolbox, Wheels, Tires in Ringgold Township

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulRINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of a toolbox, wheels, and tires from a location in the Timblin area recently.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, September 21, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of a theft at a location on Dora Timblin Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

It was reported that a black plastic truck bed toolbox, valued at $200.00, four Pro Comp 17-inch wheels, valued at $120.00, and four Trail Cutter 285/75/r17 tires, valued at $140.00, were stolen between 6:00 p.m. on September 20 and 6:00 p.m. on September 21.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


