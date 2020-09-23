 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police: Knox Man Used Snapchat to Send Image of Handgun, Threatening Messages to Victim

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

snapchatJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing criminal charges for sending an image of a handgun and threatening messages to a victim via Snapchat.

Court documents indicate the Brockway Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler Van Tassel.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 22, a known male victim from the Brockway area reported he had received threatening messages between June 21 and June 22 via Snapchat from Tyler Van Tassel.

The complaint states the victim provided police with photos of messages he received from Van Tassel, including an image of a handgun and threats against the victim. The victim reported he did not know Van Tassel but was seeing a woman that Van Tassel said was “his friend’s girl.”

The victim was very upset at the threats and with Van Tassel showing he has access to handguns, the complaint notes.

Officer Graham, of Brockway Borough Police Department, then made contact with Van Tassel to question him about the messages.

Van Tassel reportedly admitted to sending the messages but said he did so with information he was “given by his friends.” He also told police he never made actual threats toward the victim, the complaint states.

Van Tassel was then shown the images of the gun and the messages that he was going to “smack the (expletive) out of your little crusty (expletive),” and “Watch your back I’ll find ya if you want to make this difficult.”

Van Tassel was informed that related charges would be filed.

Officer Graham filed the following charges against Van Tassel through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on August 27:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on September 29, with Judge Inzana presiding.

Court documents indicate Van Tassel is also facing another preliminary hearing, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter, at 1:30 p.m. on September 29, on charges related to an incident where he reportedly did over $2,500.00 in damages to several cornfields in Clarion County. His bail is listed as $1,000.00 unsecured bail on this case.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.