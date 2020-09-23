Police: Knox Man Used Snapchat to Send Image of Handgun, Threatening Messages to Victim

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing criminal charges for sending an image of a handgun and threatening messages to a victim via Snapchat.

Court documents indicate the Brockway Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler Van Tassel.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 22, a known male victim from the Brockway area reported he had received threatening messages between June 21 and June 22 via Snapchat from Tyler Van Tassel.

The complaint states the victim provided police with photos of messages he received from Van Tassel, including an image of a handgun and threats against the victim. The victim reported he did not know Van Tassel but was seeing a woman that Van Tassel said was “his friend’s girl.”

The victim was very upset at the threats and with Van Tassel showing he has access to handguns, the complaint notes.

Officer Graham, of Brockway Borough Police Department, then made contact with Van Tassel to question him about the messages.

Van Tassel reportedly admitted to sending the messages but said he did so with information he was “given by his friends.” He also told police he never made actual threats toward the victim, the complaint states.

Van Tassel was then shown the images of the gun and the messages that he was going to “smack the (expletive) out of your little crusty (expletive),” and “Watch your back I’ll find ya if you want to make this difficult.”

Van Tassel was informed that related charges would be filed.

Officer Graham filed the following charges against Van Tassel through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on August 27:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on September 29, with Judge Inzana presiding.

Court documents indicate Van Tassel is also facing another preliminary hearing, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter, at 1:30 p.m. on September 29, on charges related to an incident where he reportedly did over $2,500.00 in damages to several cornfields in Clarion County. His bail is listed as $1,000.00 unsecured bail on this case.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.