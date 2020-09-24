 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oreo Cupcakes with Cookies and Cream Frosting

Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Put your favorite cookie in this cupcake for a delicious dessert!

Ingredients

2/3 cup butter, softened
1-3/4 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-1/4 cups 2% milk
2 cups coarsely crushed Oreo cookies

FROSTING:
1 cup butter, softened
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons 2% milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups finely crushed Oreo cookie crumbs
24 mini Oreo cookies

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners.

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in crushed cookies.

-Fill prepared cups three-fourths full. Bake 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a large bowl, combine butter, confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla; beat until smooth. Fold in cookie crumbs. Pipe or spread frosting over cupcakes. If desired, sprinkle with additional cookie crumbs and garnish with mini Oreo cookies.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


