Man Enters Residence Through Second Story Window, Restrains & Threatens Woman

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Timblin man was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a woman’s house and then restraining and threatening her.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded around 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, to a report of a disturbance at a location on Cloe Church Street in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

At the scene, it was found that a known 39-year-old Timblin man entered the second-story window of a 69-year-old Punxsutawney woman’s residence, restrained her, and threatened her with serious bodily harm, police say.

The man was taken into custody at the scene and was subsequently transported to the Jefferson County Jail, according to police.

The name of the man was not released.

