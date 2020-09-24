 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Man Enters Residence Through Second Story Window, Restrains & Threatens Woman

Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceBELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Timblin man was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a woman’s house and then restraining and threatening her.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded around 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, to a report of a disturbance at a location on Cloe Church Street in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

At the scene, it was found that a known 39-year-old Timblin man entered the second-story window of a 69-year-old Punxsutawney woman’s residence, restrained her, and threatened her with serious bodily harm, police say.

The man was taken into custody at the scene and was subsequently transported to the Jefferson County Jail, according to police.

The name of the man was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.