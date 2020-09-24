Police: Man Attempted to Use Brother’s Identity During Traffic Stop

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly attempted to use his brother’s identity during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Darren Latroy Roberts, of Euclid, Ohio.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, Clarion-based State Police were on patrol on I-80 eastbound in Clarion Township when a query of the Georgia registration on a white Toyota Prius indicated the registration was suspended, and a traffic stop was then initiated.

The driver of the vehicle stated he did not have identification or his driver’s license on him; he was then asked to write down his name and date of birth.

A query of the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles for the name and date of birth the driver gave returned a photo that did not resemble the driver, the complaint states.

The driver was then asked to provide his true name and date of birth. He then admitted his name was Darren Latroy Roberts, according to the complaint.

Roberts’ identity was later confirmed by fingerprinting, the complaint states.

Roberts reportedly told police the initial information he provided belonged to his brother.

It was later discovered that Roberts’ license was suspended in Ohio, the complaint notes.

Roberts was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, on the following charges:

– Identity Theft, Misdemeanor 1

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on September 29, with Judge Quinn presiding.

