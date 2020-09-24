 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police: Man Attempted to Use Brother’s Identity During Traffic Stop

Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-cuffsCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly attempted to use his brother’s identity during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Darren Latroy Roberts, of Euclid, Ohio.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, Clarion-based State Police were on patrol on I-80 eastbound in Clarion Township when a query of the Georgia registration on a white Toyota Prius indicated the registration was suspended, and a traffic stop was then initiated.

The driver of the vehicle stated he did not have identification or his driver’s license on him; he was then asked to write down his name and date of birth.

A query of the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles for the name and date of birth the driver gave returned a photo that did not resemble the driver, the complaint states.

The driver was then asked to provide his true name and date of birth. He then admitted his name was Darren Latroy Roberts, according to the complaint.

Roberts’ identity was later confirmed by fingerprinting, the complaint states.

Roberts reportedly told police the initial information he provided belonged to his brother.

It was later discovered that Roberts’ license was suspended in Ohio, the complaint notes.

Roberts was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, on the following charges:

– Identity Theft, Misdemeanor 1
– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3
– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on September 29, with Judge Quinn presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.