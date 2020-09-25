Featured Local Job: Cooks and Chefs
Friday, September 25, 2020 @ 08:09 AM
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant has open positions for cooks and chefs.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends
Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.