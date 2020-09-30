Jerome F. “Jerry” Lynch, 72, of Rockland, died from injuries sustained in a tragic accident in Rockland on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh on November 20, 1947, to the late John and Amelia (Orbin) Lynch.

He attended Cranberry High School, and graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 through 1970. He was a combat veteran in the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Rockland United Methodist Church.

Jerry enjoyed woodworking, writing letters to the newspaper editor, and visiting with close friends over coffee.

Mr. Lynch was a retired truck driver and director of safety and security for the City of Pittsburgh.

He was married in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City on October 4, 1969 to the former Rita E. Glass, and she survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Hilary N. Mitchell and her husband Robert of Grafenwoehr, Germany; a grandson, Maclyn Mitchell; a sister, Rosemarie Neill of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Amelia Lynch; and numerous siblings.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Jerry’s life at the Rockland Fire Hall, 995 Pittsville Road in Kennerdell, from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

