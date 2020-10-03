Dean Ronald Rapp, age 67, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born June 4, 1953, in Strattanville, he was a son of Viola Fern Sharpe Carlson and the late Albert H. Rapp.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country from 1970 to 1973. He was stationed in Germany.

Dean was a truck driver.

He was a member of the Callensburg Church of God for 18 years and enjoyed spending time with his family and church family. He was also a member of the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club in Knox and the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping and was involved with the South Dakota Indian Mission.

Survivors include his mother, Viola Carlson of Shippenville; two brothers, Pastor Larry Rapp (Joy) of Shippenville and Denny Rapp (Diane) of Mesa, Arizona; one sister, Connie Rapp of Knox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dean is also survived by his dog, Maggie.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Rapp; nephew, Tom Smith; and stepfather, Reynold Carlson.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Callensburg Church of God, 214 Scott Street, Callensburg.

Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at the church, by the Clarion American Legion Post #066.

Funeral Services will immediately follow, in the church, with Reverend Thomas Hannold officiating.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Dean Ronald Rapp to the Callensburg Church of God, P.O. Box 141, Callensburg, PA 16213

Online condolences may be sent to Dean’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

