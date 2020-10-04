Child Endangerment Charges Filed After Six-Year-Old Boy Comes Home to Empty Apartment

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment charges have been filed against a Franklin man whose young child reportedly arrived home to a locked, empty apartment after school.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jonathan David Blankenship.

According to a criminal complaint, Patrolman Gilchrist, of the Franklin Police Department, was dispatched to an apartment on Arbor Circle around 3:32 p.m. on September 22 for a report of a small child alone at the home.

At the scene, Officer Gilchrist met with a representative of the apartment building who reportedly witnessed a young boy getting off a bus and attempting to gain entry to the apartment where he resides. The child began crying, and the apartment building employee unlocked the apartment for him; however, he found there were no adults home, the complaint states.

The six-year-old boy was then transported to the Franklin Police Station while police attempted to locate his parents.

Patrolman Gilchrist then contacted the child’s school to verify that he was supposed to get off of the bus at his home, which the school confirmed. The school also advised that the child had missed eight out of 24 school days so far this year, according to the complaint.

The six-year-old victim was transferred to the care of Venango County Children and Youth Services (CYS) when police were unable to contact his parents.

According to the complaint, police attempted to contact the victim’s father, Jonathan Blankenship, four times, and each time the phone was answered then hung up.

The victim’s mother was not able to be contacted due to being a probation/parole absconder, the complaint notes.

Blankenship was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 9:30 a.m. on October 2, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Corruption Of Minors, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on October 14 with Judge Kirtland presiding.

