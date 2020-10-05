James M. “Jim” Hilyer, 77, of Dempseytown, died unexpectedly of natural causes at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Born August 28, 1943, he was the youngest of eleven children born to L. Wayne and Clara Walker Hilyer of Marienville, PA.

Jim graduated from East Forest High School, Class of 1961.

On October 26, 1968, he married the love of his life, Marjorie A. Ebbert, who survives. This year would have been their 52nd anniversary.

Jim worked for many years at Glass Containers Corporation in Reno, PA, as a glass mouldmaker, also serving as the local union president for a number of years. He then transferred to St. Gobain glass plant in Port Allegany, PA, where he served as union president for two years and retired after 17. He was always well liked and respected by his coworkers.

Jim enjoyed tending his farm in Dempseytown where he raised Hereford cattle and had a small herd of horses. He was proud to work the fields on his red Farmall tractor. Jim worked hard to rebuild his farm after the 1985 tornado did major damage to the property.

In his later years, he was fond of caring for his house pets and will be missed by his favorite cat “Mittens”. Jim always loved the holidays, when his whole family would gather for large meals and fellowship.

Along with his wife Marjorie, Jim is survived by two children, James Hilyer and his wife Nikki of Eldred, and Amy Phillips and her husband Joshua of Williamsport.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Emily Howey of Williamsport, Tyler Hilyer and his wife Laura of Turtlepoint, Isaac Hilyer of Olean, NY, and Sgt. Jack Hilyer currently stationed at Fort Riley, KS.

Jim has three great-grandchildren, Zsophia, NaJee, and Sebastian.

Jim’s surviving siblings are Robert Hilyer and wife Barb of Marienville, and Kenneth Hilyer and his wife Kay of Hadley. Jim is also survived by his brother-in-law, Theodore Amsler of Venus, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are lifelong friends Mike and Carla Tarr of Dempseytown.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by five brothers-in-law, Max Silvis, Paul Carter, Ralph Antonacci, Bill Motter, and Neil Kahle; a brother, Wayne (Buck) Hilyer, seven sisters, Margaret Carter, Pat Gadley, Phyllis Kahle, Carolyn Silvis, Joan Antonacci, Jill Motter and Judy Amsler.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no visitation or memorial service for the public, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and surviving siblings.

Memorials can be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church and the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, both located in Dempseytown, or the charity of your choice.

Morrison Funeral Home of Oil City will be handling all arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.