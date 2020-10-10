 

Mary J. Kulasza

Saturday, October 10, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Mary Kulasza (1)Mary J. Kulasza, 87, of 108 W. Front Street, Oil City, died at 11:15 p.m., Thursday October 8, 2020, at her residence.

Born April 11, 1933, in Buffalo NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Latko Gurlinski.

Mary was a member of St. Stephen Church and the Altar Rosary Society.

She was the housekeeper at St. Stephen rectory for over 30 years.

Mary was a most wonderful cook, especially polish foods, and she enjoyed bingo.

On June 14, 1952, she was married to Frank J. Kulasza; he preceded her on July 16, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Mark Kulasza of Oil City; two daughters, Debora Fazekas and husband John of Oil City, and Mary Lavella and husband Ken of Chicora; five grandchildren, Christopher (Bones) McKissick and significant other Jaimie Ely of Myrtle Beach SC, Mallory McKissick and Significant other Jace Rhoads of Clarion’ Nicole Bolmeier and husband John of CA, Haley Lavella and McKenna Lavella, both of Chicora.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Greg Kendzior and wife, Jan.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 am at St. Stephen Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in St. Stephen Church.

Entombment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mary’s caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Center, 311 Emerald St, Oil City.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


