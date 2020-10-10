Pamela Jean Hoover, 64, a resident of 1109 Beighlea Avenue, Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Thursday, October 8, 202,0 in her home, of natural causes.

She was born September 21, 1956, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of Zeetah F. Sharrer Hoover and the late Paul A. Hoover.

Pam was a 1975 graduate of Franklin High School, where she played clarinet in the school’s marching band.

Pam had worked for more than 21 years at Polk Center as a custodian, retiring from there in 2017.

She was a member of the protestant faith and attended the Chapel on the Hill, near Emlenton.

Pam was a social member of Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W. in Franklin, the Franklin Eagle’s Club.

Pam was a loving and caring person, whose sense of humor couldn’t help but make you laugh. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and sharing fun times with her family and friends. Her laughter and presence will always be sorely missed by all those who loved her, along with those whose lives she enriched.

In addition to her beloved mother, Zeetah F. Hoover; a brother, Bob Hoover and his wife Tammy; and her sister-in-law, Tami L. Hoover, all of Franklin.

Also surviving are Pam’s “special friends”: Kelly Langston, and Tweet and Ben Andrews, all of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Corey McBride; a beloved niece, Cristina Hoover; a brother, John C. Hoover; and by her infant brothers: Craig Eugene and Charles Edward Hoover.

Friends may call Monday 12 NOON until 2 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 3 PM in Franklin Cemetery with Mr. Allen Sharrer, personal friend of the Hoover family officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.